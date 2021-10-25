Schools are closed and curfew remains

Germany: Covid virus raises fears, measures are being discussed – Controversy over antiviral measures is also underway in Germany, in light of the sharp increase in infections that occurred last week, when on Friday 19,000 infections were recorded that had not been addressed since May. The Koch Institute reported an increase in the number of infections. The weekly incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, which increased to 110.1. Instead, new infections within 24 hours amounted to 6,573, due to the impact of the weekend. Health Minister Jens Spahn had said in recent days that he did not want to extend the pandemic emergency, making it expire on November 25, but his position was attacked by several politicians including the Social Democrats.

Contagion peak at GB, Johnson government angered over lack of fax: ‘idiots’ – Boris Johnson’s UK government is evaluating the introduction of the mandatory dual Covid vaccine for all National Health Service (NHS) staff: Health Minister Sajid Javid told the BBC. “No final decision has been made, but it’s something that’s on my mind,” Javid specified, noting how a similar measure exists in “many other countries” in Europe and how not only doctors and nurses are more susceptible. , but they also come into contact with people who are particularly at risk. Sajid Javid said the La Fax parties, which are active in the UK as in other countries, are irritating the London government: they are only made up of “idiots” who spread “lies” and harm the fight against Covid.

Emergency in Romania: school closures and curfews In Romania, there are strict new anti-Covid restrictions adopted by the government in an attempt to stop the fourth wave of dramatic infections and deaths affecting the Balkan country. Schools will remain closed for at least a week and the green corridor commitment extends to a series of activities that were not previously anticipated, among other things to enter non-essential places such as shopping centers and in all non-food stores, while the mask commitment is in effect everywhere , including on the road. All private parties such as weddings and christenings are suspended and a nightly curfew is re-imposed across the country from 10pm to 5am (freedom to move instead for those with a green certificate).

The measures will be in place for at least 30 days after the government has long decided to ease them. Meanwhile, there have been 9,000 more cases and 299 deaths in the past 24 hours. There is no longer room in hospital cold rooms and the Orthodox Church has provided funeral chapels in churches for hospitals, while still maintaining an ambiguous attitude towards the vaccination campaign. They were also sold out in intensive care and since last week some EU countries, including Poland and Hungary, have moved to accept the most serious cases.