The form has been improved

An innocent symbol of a graphic defeat that decisively contributed to the postponement of the release date, Brute Craig back in New gameplay video for Halo Infinite campaign Certainly better than in the past.

Lack of detail, flat texture, etc. puzzled look While preparing to take a head blow, they have Turn Craig the Brute into one of the most popular memes of recent times, to the point of making the guys from 343 Industries grow smitten, who also started at some point in development He’s wearing a T-shirt with his big face on it.

Apparently, from The disastrous reveal of Halo Infinite Which happened in July 2020, big strides were made: the new video that aired today, with the famous Craig not specifically showing, Definitely the best Brutes. This time, Jiralhanae was more elaborate than he received a slap in the face from a green Spartan, as well as with a beard, as you can see at the bottom of this news.

In general, in the new campaign shots All other components of the game also looked more satisfying visually: From the armor of the boss himself to the facial animations of the characters, even the environments of Zeta Halo. Judge with your eyes by looking Halo Infinite Graphics Evolution.