“School, lessons only three days a week,” Britain wants to cut working hours

The school system of the English language is in a deep economic crisis and schools are considering the possibility of cutting hours of lessons. Pupils, that’s the plan we’re working on, they’re only going to come into the classroom three days a week. A major cut imposed by two emergency situations: rising energy costs and an increase in teacher salaries that will take effect from September.

more information

La Sapienza is the first Italian university in the world: here is the ranking

School Patrizio Bianchi: “The teachers will be there. Aerators? They are not decisive.”

Bloating and bills

School administrators across the country, the Telegraph wrote, are holding “crisis meetings” in light of the fall quarter’s recovery, pressured by electricity and heating expenses and staff salary increases, and payments growing faster than they allow. their budgets. Experts warn that inflation could jump to more than 15% and energy bills could exceed £5,000 next year, with some areas rising by more than 300%, adding further pressure to the education system’s already flawed finances. Not only. From next month, teachers’ salaries will also rise, and expert teachers will earn 5% more which is the largest increase in the past 30 years. While the government has promised another £7 billion to school budgets in England by 2024, the Institute for Fiscal Studies reports that spending per pupil will remain below 2010 levels in real terms. The CEO of one of the country’s leading academic centers explains to the Telegraph: “Shorter school days, fewer opportunities for enrichment after school and outside of school on the one hand, and strict restrictions on energy use on the other will become a reality for all institutions. The situation is especially difficult for young people and for individuals.” We do not ask for handouts before spending review: this is a dangerous situation.” Also because in England funding per pupil has already fallen by 9% between 2010 and 2020.

The financial statements are in red

‘If a short week is not really planned, it will certainly be considered by some schools,’ says Robin Bevan, principal of Southend Boys’ High School in Essex. In the absence of long-awaited investments above inflation in school funding, this will become a realistic possibility sooner rather than later. Bevan himself explains that his school will have to use its limited reserves to continue operating. Faced with an increase of £300,000, he would have to set aside an additional £2,200 for bills, £70,000 to increase teachers’ salaries and another £40,000 for support staff. The headteacher makes no secret of his concern about the British school system: “The future is exceptionally bleak – he says – costs are rising faster than budgets can adjust to.”

Comparison

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Education confirms the emergency but rejects the possibility of reducing teaching hours: “We recognize that schools, like the economy in general, face higher costs, including energy costs and staff wages. The school week is expected to last at least 32.5 hours – Current average – for all traditional state-funded institutions. Thousands of schools are already offering this week’s duration within current budgets and we expect current funding plans to take that into account.” Jeff Barton, Secretary General of the Association of School and College Leaders, was also lukewarm about the hypothesis of reducing time in class: “Our organization – he told NationalWorld – has not had direct contact with any principal evaluating the possibility of compressing weeks into three or four days ».