How many horses does an F1 car have? You will be amazed

F1 single-seater seats are up to amazing powers, and today we’ll find out more about power units. Here are all the secrets.

The 2022 F1 World Championship has entered the summer break, and we can devote ourselves to telling some curiosity Which is related to the environment of the higher formula. Today we will talk, in particular, about power units, and the force that they can release.

They debuted in the now distant 2014 year, eight years ago. Before the turbo hybrids, they competed with aspirated V8s from 2006 to 2013, while from the 1990s to 2005 the Circus focused on cool V10s, those with standard top speeds in Monza and the sound of Stradivar.

Prior to that, there was of course also room for V12s, and how can we forget the wonderful noises of a 1995 Ferrariwhich also hit Michael Schumacher During your first day in Maranello, when did you get the chance to try it out at Fiorano? It was clearly a matter of other times, which unfortunately will never come back.

Going back to the F1 power units, we said they debuted in 2014, a real number for the sport. It was, in fact, a historic revolution, only equal to the one we experienced this year, with the return of single floor-effect seats that have diametrically opposed shapes to the ones we saw on the track until last year.

In 2014, new power units came under fire, due to the frightening sound to say the least when compared to naturally aspirated engines. Propulsion units at the beginning of the hybrid era had less noticeable noise than those of today, which, thanks to the development, returned to almost acceptable levels, even if they had nothing to do with the past.

The advent of the turbo-hybrid engine coincides with one of the sport’s worst and most boring periods, as the birth of Mercedes’ dominance He did not run away to competitors. in 2014, Lewis Hamilton And the Nico Rosberg The world championship was played in complete silence, with other engineers like Ferrari and the Renault who were forced to watch from afar.

In 2015, nothing has changed, but the return Hondawhich decided after leaving the manufacturer at the end of 2008 to be reunited with McLarenand reform that partnership with Ayrton Senna And the Alain Prost It dominated the scene between the eighties and nineties.

but, Because of very strict regulations For the development of power units and tests on the track, coupling McLaren Honda It was a real disaster, as the angry radio bands in Fernando Alonso. Three years later, the Woking team’s ways and Sakura’s house parted, while mercedes He kept walking, conquering the world championships in a hurry.

Because of the difficulties he faces Hondameanwhile connected to Red Bulland that of Renault that made Red Bullto grow exponentially from an engine point of view was Ferrariwhich in 2018 reached mercedesto overcome in 2019. Unfortunately for Cavallino, the power unit’s power was put under fire, only to be castrated in 2020 after the secret agreement with the FIA, which led to one of the worst seasons in the history of Cavallino.

there HondaWho married the project in 2019 Red Bull, then grew significantly, both in terms of strength and reliability. The Japanese masterpiece was completed last year, winning the Drivers’ Championship Max Verstappen. 2021 is just the beginning of a cycle, with Milton Keynes and the Dutchman dominating this season as well, waiting for 2026 to arrive. Porsche To replace the Japanese brand.

F1, this is how many horsepower the power units have

Today F1s unleash brutal powers, the highest in history, plus it also has other advantages. Until the time of domination Ferrari with Michael Schumacherteams had the possibility to replace the engine at any time, even between qualifying and the race, to use up to thirty per season.

On the other hand, current power units can cover up to six to seven grand prix, trying to respect the limit of only three drivetrains per season. Almost all teams are forced to use at least one change, but few changes, since the reliability achieved is now at exceptional levels.

These propulsion units are also very efficient, which allows you to finish the race with only a hundred kilograms of gasoline on board. The power units in the current F1 consist of a set of elements, namely the MGU-K, the MGU-H (which will disappear from 2026 with the new regulations), the turbocharger, the batteries, the control unit and the so-called ICE, that is, the internal combustion engine.

Their total power is about a thousand horsesAnd in some cases it is even higher. For example, regarding Ferrari This season we are talking about 1,035 total horsepower that can be reached by adding the thermal part to the electric part. Stunning numbers that give a good idea of ​​the technological progress that has taken place in all these years and that there will be in the future.