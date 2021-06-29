SBK, Superbike Donington: Times on TV on Sky and TV8

MotoGP goes on vacation for a month and then The baton will be picked up by Superbike, which took place over the weekend in Donington. Last year, due to Covid, the tour was not in dispute, but now Derivatives are back as champions in the UK. It is clear that the weak are all on one side Johnny Rhea, but watch out for Ducati from Redding, called for deliverance on a path that could be an ally.

In the fight of the World Championship Forbidden to Forget Toprak Razgatlioglu, the direct competitor in the cannibals with only 20 points of lag after Misano biting off 15.

To all the fans, it’s over on TV Sky Sport Moto GP Channel 208. The paid satellite channel will broadcast free trainings on Friday, starting at 10:00. On Saturday, however, it will be up to the super pole to raise the curtain, while in 15:00 Appointment with race 1.

At the same time on Sunday, however, Race 2 at 12:00 precedes the Superpole. Edoardo Vercellesi in the comment room, surrounded as always by Max Temporali.

The Donington Tour will also be broadcast live on TV8. We remind you that only SBK will operate over the weekend, as the SSP and SSP300 will not be racing.

Superbike Donington – Sky programming

Friday 2 July

10:00: FP1 Superbike

16:00: FP2 Superbike

Saturday 3 July

10:00: FP3 Superbike

12:10: Superpole Superbike

15:00: Gara 1 Superbike

Sunday 4th July

10:00: Warmup Superbike

12:00: Superbold Race

15:00: Gara 2 Superbike

Superbike Donington – Programming TV8

Saturday 3 July

12:10: Superpole Superbike

15:00: Gara 1 Superbike

Sunday 4th July

14:00: Superpole Race Superbike

15:00: Gara 2 Superbike