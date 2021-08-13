Saving one hundred euros on water bills – Chronicle

Bureaucracy has been virtually eliminated and the cost of water bills has been greatly reduced. For large families, this translates to savings of more than 100 euros per year. This announcement comes from Umbra Acque: The Auri (Umbrian Waste and Water Authority Association) recently approved – confirms – the regulation for the “Regional Social Bonus for …

Bureaucracy has been virtually eliminated and the cost of water bills has been greatly reduced. For large families, this translates to savings of more than 100 euros per year. This announcement comes from Umbra Acque: The Auri (Association of the Umbrian Sanitation and Water Authority) has recently approved – confirms – the regulation for the implementation of the “Regional Social Reward for Integrated Water Services Tariff” that it is and is thus added to the National Reward. “This is an action in relation to the 38 municipalities served by Umbra Acque – confirms the company’s president, Filippo Calabrese – that will make it possible to add an amount equal to 250 thousand euros per year compared to normal privileges: social response, in short, a rebellion especially for families in difficult conditions. The bonus allows users Those who pay in difficult economic conditions benefit from an important discount on the rate for home users.”

Families whose Isee does not exceed €8,265 (which rises to €20,000 with at least 4 dependent children) or recipients of citizenship income or a citizenship pension can get it. Thus, for example, a family in economic distress will spend 103 euros less in 2021 than in 2019 (177.26 less than a family in “normal” economic conditions). The National Social Bonus and the Supplementary Bonus will allow “savings” levels of up to 67% for large families, with a per capita saving of about 61.70 euros. The news is that from January 1, 2021, to receive the discount, they will no longer have to apply to municipalities or cafes. It will be sufficient to submit the Declaration of Individual Alternative (DSU) to the cafes themselves, to the beneficiaries or to the INPS (online) to obtain the useful Isee certificate for the various subsidized services.