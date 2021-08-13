Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are serious: they’re looking for a home together







Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: ‘Bennifer’ is back. long love story

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the couple with the most return for summer internationally, the one they’ve been waiting for for years and desired by so many fans, who fear a flash in the pan ready to come out in a few months. Apparently, this is not the case at all: The two are serious And they are ready to take a big step.

It took Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck an entire 20 years to forget their sudden breakup from the past. After some time, their love seems to be too Back stronger than ever And what at first seemed to be just baseless rumors turned out to be a fact that brought smiles to the lips of many fans.

After making official back with social kissJennifer and Ben went on vacation to Italy, where they enjoyed her beauty Amalfi Coast Based on capri. They, however, It’s not just summer love. Although very conservative, it is clear that the two are ready to take very important steps for their relationship.

It seems, in fact, Benifer They are one step away from living together. As reported by TMZ, the two, returning from their vacation, were spotted looking for a home in Los Angeles. According to reports, it could be the nest of the future love in Beverly Hills.

Jennifer, Chi She turned 52 this year, ready to give herself a sweet spot in her life with Ben Affleck. The two, in fact, They were setting their sights on a huge palace From 38 thousand square meters, 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a large open space where there are sports facilities, a swimming pool, a solarium and plenty of parking. All at a cost of approximately $85 million. In short, an environment suitable not only to relax, enjoy their privacy and spend their daily lives, but also to host important friends and colleagues in the outbuildings available to the house.

For Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, it would be villa Excellent starting point For their relationship and think, who knows, to expand the family. And who knows, maybe just the first step before the biggest step toward the altar. Will they give this dream to their fans?