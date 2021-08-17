August 17, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Risparmio, 6 suggerimenti per gestire responsabilmente il capitale

Saving, 6 tips for responsibly managing capital

Karen Hines August 17, 2021 2 min read

Although we really do our best to accumulate more money in our piggy bank, perhaps by sacrificing a picnic with friends or forgoing a weekend away from home, we often find that commitment is not enough to get satisfactory results, in which case It is very easy to make the mistake of improvising operations, often dangerous, aimed at raising capital.

And although recent research by the mobile phone bank N26 reveals that more than 3 in 10 Italians (35%) would like to keep more money. Reduce unnecessary expenses, the data highlighted by a recent analysis by Standard and Poor’s and the World Bank put us on alert highlighting that the beautiful country’s residents, unfortunately, are 63rd place in the world for financial education.

However, there are specialists who can recommend the best activities to do to raise capital in a responsible and safe manner. about this subject Gianluca Sedotti, financial advisor Executive Director From The Wealth Company Internationale that supports entrepreneurs, freelancers and savers to protect and grow their assets, to give us some clarification: Independent financial advisor Operating in complete independence, it is able to advise its clients on the wisest and most targeted investment options, and to evaluate the most suitable investment solutions for the client’s profile, aiming to meet their needs in terms of both return and risk. In Italy, today, registered in the appropriate department ofRegister of independent financial advisors – Born in 2018 – There are about 300 professionals, such as lawyers and accountants, who are paid exclusively by the client and must not have any connection with banks or brokers, and therefore do not receive advantages in recommending an investment rather than another: CFA Self-employed or independent financial advisor explains to the client What he should do and guide him in choosing the best solution, on demand, and therefore does not sell financial products.”

In fact, the Lack of financial literacy In our country, the main reason a saver would credit his money to any bank branch, without worrying about low – sometimes passive – income and high management costs would be: “For this reason, we decided to develop TraDetector, the financial training and disclosure company with a community of more Of the 700 investors that independently replicate various operations from all over the world by simply managing their money through home banking,” concludes Gianluca Sidoti.

READ  Uber in communication in Milan and Rome with Curve Creative Studio

From setting up an emergency fund to the importance of training before making any kind of investment, in this article you’ll find some expert advice on the first steps to take To increase and protect their capital effectively and responsibly.

Read also

How to save? 10 tricks you probably didn’t think of

Read also

One check, let’s go: Here are the things to do

Read also

Current account in love with the world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Draghi’s New Plan to Reduce Tax Evasion and the Tax Gap: What It Is

August 16, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Airbnb, First Budget 2021: 300,000 jobs, agreements with over 35 countries on rentals

August 16, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

“I am satisfied but there is still much work to be done.”

August 16, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Saving, 6 tips for responsibly managing capital

August 17, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

A storm with rain, hail and wind from Pordenone to the region of Lower Friuli

August 17, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Emirates News Agency – SGG obtains an education in the field of virtual space accredited by NASA

August 17, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

The Azzurri finished the Junior Rowing World Championships with seven medals

August 17, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt