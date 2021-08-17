August 17, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Hurricane Preciano fills Oklio: flood-ravaged state road 42. Closed road

Hurricane Preciano fills Oklio: flood-ravaged state road 42. Closed road

Noah French August 17, 2021 1 min read

Monno, 16 August 2021 – Moments of fear in the area between Icio Lake and Upper Valle Comonica tonight at 7pm, very violent Thunderstorms With strong winds and heavy rain. There was a very difficult situation in Mono The Oklio River flooded, Which invaded State Road 42, which will be closed overnight For safety reasons, a landslide has come down from the opposite side of town. Fortunately, no one was injured. The Valeriana Road from Incutin to Mu has also been closed due to flooding, and Costa’s dirt road from Mono to Edolo has been closed to traffic. In case of extreme need, the only crossing is the road leading to the Mortirolo Pass. In the absence of serious demand, we strongly advise against driving around that area.

Currently Mono Municipality has technicians, firefighters and civil defense. There are no injuries despite many inconveniences as it is currently impossible to move from the upper valley due to the water invading the trails.

All rights reserved

READ  EU summit seeks export restrictions - Kurz calls for redistribution

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Afghanistan also affects crisis minister Luigi de Mayo. Furnaceina’s Note – Time

August 17, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Referendum on euthanasia reaches 500,000 signatures – Politics

August 16, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

The Queen’s telegram only takes 16 hours to arrive in the United States – CorriereQuotidiano.it

August 16, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Hurricane Preciano fills Oklio: flood-ravaged state road 42. Closed road

August 17, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Saving, 6 tips for responsibly managing capital

August 17, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

A storm with rain, hail and wind from Pordenone to the region of Lower Friuli

August 17, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Emirates News Agency – SGG obtains an education in the field of virtual space accredited by NASA

August 17, 2021 Karen Hines