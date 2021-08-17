Hurricane Preciano fills Oklio: flood-ravaged state road 42. Closed road

Monno, 16 August 2021 – Moments of fear in the area between Icio Lake and Upper Valle Comonica tonight at 7pm, very violent Thunderstorms With strong winds and heavy rain. There was a very difficult situation in Mono The Oklio River flooded, Which invaded State Road 42, which will be closed overnight For safety reasons, a landslide has come down from the opposite side of town. Fortunately, no one was injured. The Valeriana Road from Incutin to Mu has also been closed due to flooding, and Costa’s dirt road from Mono to Edolo has been closed to traffic. In case of extreme need, the only crossing is the road leading to the Mortirolo Pass. In the absence of serious demand, we strongly advise against driving around that area.

Currently Mono Municipality has technicians, firefighters and civil defense. There are no injuries despite many inconveniences as it is currently impossible to move from the upper valley due to the water invading the trails.