Saudi Arabia, “easy” electronic visas for European Union tourists

New policy on e-Visas. announceKingdom Saudi Arabia Across Saudi Tourism Authoritywho informed of his decision Ministry of Tourism The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that allows residents of countries belonging to GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council countries) to apply for an electronic tourist visa (eVisa) to enter the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

New rules for entry It is also of interest to citizens of the UK, US and EU countries who will now be able to obtain a visa on arrival (Entry visa upon arrival).

Fahad Hamid Al-Din, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for TourismHe commented, “Facilitating visas for millions of residents in the GCC and extending the possibility to apply for a visa on arrival supports our welcoming ambition. 100 million visitors annually by 2030 to showcase the world’s largest new leisure and tourism destination. Our advertisement is not just an advertisement, it is an invitation, we make it easier and easier for visitors to explore and learn about millennium history and culture, landscapes of unprecedented beauty, not to mention the shimmering entertainment sector. We welcome our neighbors and the world at large, to experience the authenticity of Arabia first-hand.”