September 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Kel 12 e I Viaggi di Maurizio Levi alla scoperta dell’Arabia Saudita

Saudi Arabia, “easy” electronic visas for European Union tourists

Lorelei Reese September 9, 2022 1 min read

New policy on e-Visas. announceKingdom Saudi Arabia Across Saudi Tourism Authoritywho informed of his decision Ministry of Tourism The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that allows residents of countries belonging to GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council countries) to apply for an electronic tourist visa (eVisa) to enter the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

New rules for entry It is also of interest to citizens of the UK, US and EU countries who will now be able to obtain a visa on arrival (Entry visa upon arrival).

Fahad Hamid Al-Din, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for TourismHe commented, “Facilitating visas for millions of residents in the GCC and extending the possibility to apply for a visa on arrival supports our welcoming ambition. 100 million visitors annually by 2030 to showcase the world’s largest new leisure and tourism destination. Our advertisement is not just an advertisement, it is an invitation, we make it easier and easier for visitors to explore and learn about millennium history and culture, landscapes of unprecedented beauty, not to mention the shimmering entertainment sector. We welcome our neighbors and the world at large, to experience the authenticity of Arabia first-hand.”

Tags: Saudi Tourism Authority

See also  Someone obstructed the plaintiffs from the inside, we want the truth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

“In the middle of a snowstorm, the brakes didn’t work’

September 9, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Using computers and smartphones can speed up aging: Here’s why

September 9, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

A fight between two heroes of the throne

September 8, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

US imposes new sanctions on Iran after cyber attack in Albania – Ultima Ora

September 9, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Who should do it and how does it work

September 9, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Saudi Arabia, “easy” electronic visas for European Union tourists

September 9, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

A digital portal for space projects and ideas was born

September 9, 2022 Karen Hines