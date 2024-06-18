4 places in the Florida Keys in Key West and the Florida Keys, 2024

The Florida Keys are a great place to spend the Fourth of July weekend thanks to many local events and a spectacular fireworks display on the waterfront. The biggest Independence Day celebrations are held in Islamorada, Marathon, and Key West.

Islamorada Celebration (July 4, 2024)

Islamorada Founders Park is hosting an Independence Day celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. with plenty of free entertainment, kids’ activities, food and drinks, plus an impressive fireworks display. Crowds also gather at the Islamorada Sandbar, but they come by boat, so the area is packed on the Fourth of July

Marathon Celebration (July 4, 2024)

The Beach Party Marathon and Fireworks Show are two of the most popular holiday events in the Keys. The celebration begins with a parade at 10:30 a.m. and ends with fireworks on Sombrero Beach. Many locals consider this display to be the best small-town fireworks display in the United States. The all-day celebration also includes live music, food, and relaxing on the beach.

Key Largo Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks (July 4, 2024)

The Key Largo Fourth of July parade and fireworks were one of the highlights of the area. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at mile marker 98.2 in front of Anthony’s Clothing Store. The annual fireworks on the Blackwater Sound waterfront usually take place around 10 p.m.

Kee Laem Festival (June 30 – July 4, 2023)

All kinds of celebrations in Key West will keep you and your family entertained all day long. Well, some of the events extend to Independence Day weekend. The Key Lime Festival at Southernmost Beach Cafe is the delicious way to celebrate Independence Day. Home of the key lime pie, the festival hosts a pie-eating contest, cooking demonstrations, cocktail parties, cooking classes, rum tastings, scavenger hunts and other fun events for four days around the Fourth of July. The festival ends with a fireworks display on the waterfront.

Celebrations in Key West (July 4, 2024)

Key West is famous for its fireworks displays launched from the Edward P. Knight Pier. It is best seen from Smathers Beach, Higgs Beach, and other waterfront locations. The best way to make the most of the beautiful fireworks reflecting off the water is to book a fireworks cruise in the Key West area. You can rent a simple boat or a luxury ship carrying champagne, gourmet food and music. Remember, fireworks flights sell out quickly.

The Key West Rotary Club holds a patriotic celebration at Ed Knight Pier with music, food and spectacular fireworks. Visitors can enjoy dancing on the beach, and children’s activities such as slides, inflatables and face painting. Delicious food and drinks are always available, so no one stays hungry. Key West is also hosting a 5K race on the Fourth of July, starting at the Edward B. Knight Pier at 7:30 a.m. Another attraction is the Key West Mermaid Festival, which celebrates all things mermaid. Proceeds from the three-day festival go to Reef Relief, a Key West nonprofit.