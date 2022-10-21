Saturn vs Scorpio, energy in reserve. Tomorrow’s horoscope, Saturday 22 October

Tomorrow’s Tower Blackbeard, Saturday 22 October

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

Because of Mercury who annoys you with Libra, you may be overwhelmed by obligations and unpleasant setbacks. Also, be careful with your speech. The friendship of Saturn in Aquarius will give you the determination to fulfill your important desires.

ox. 21/4 – 20/5

Thanks to the Moon in flight to Uranus, if you are bored on the work front and without enthusiasm, get ready to receive exciting news. You will find yourself in situations that require speed and resourcefulness. You won’t be surprised.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

With the help of Mercury and Venus in Libra and also the push of Mars, you will have a profitable day of study and professional update. The benevolent Jupiter in Aries can provide you with opportunities for gain. Green light for thoughtful investments.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

Jupiter in the quadrature of Aries will require a lot of accuracy. It is better to ban unrealizable appearances and dreams. Motivate yourself to make great career decisions. Leave room for new activities, but be careful at work.

Lion. 23/7 – 23/8

The partners of Venus and Jupiter will make you more fun and accessible than usual. For singles, it is possible that meetings will be useful and interesting. instant feelings. With Jupiter in the trine of Aries, make the most of any good situation that arises.

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

Looking at today’s stars, family conflicts need a spirit of mediation. Strong situations will not benefit you or others. If someone tells you that they love you for who you are, before you become wary, put them to the test right away.

Weight scale. 23/9 – 22/10

Venus in conjunction with the Sun gives you a chance to fulfill your cherished dreams and give your love life a more meaningful and specific turn. There are all conditions for an exciting and carefree Saturday with friends.

The scorpion. 23/10 – 22/11

With the enemy of Saturn, before making new commitments, assess how much energy you have and above all quit old ones. Pay attention to the smallest details and you will not risk making mistakes that you may regret.

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

The partner will become more demanding than usual, but you will know how to find the right way to engage him in playful and captivating sensuality. With the opposite of Mars, you will have to deal with business issues so that they are dealt with wisely and diplomatically.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

Thanks Moon in Trine to Pluto, if you want to bring an idea to life, talk about it with a friend. Expect a realistic analysis of the proposal from him. You will know how to help a family member: you will try to make him happy if he is depressed and comfort him if he is unhappy.

Aquarium. 21/1 – 19/2

Ally Jupiter instilled a sense of practicality in the choices you have to make, and a touch of luck if you have to make important decisions. are you looking for a job? Luck may knock on your door: get ready to open it…

fish. 20/2 – 20/3

Since the Moon in Virgo is opposed to Neptune in the sign, beware of superfoods, as stress can lead to anxious or physical states. With Uranus sextile from Taurus, you can expand your business thanks to the Internet or new technologies.

