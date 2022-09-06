Now, a few minutes ago, official updates from Sassuolo On Players Terms: Mimmo Berardi and Gregoire dvril. Here is the statement on the injured, the first official contact from the club on Berardi (following Carnevale’s words): “Below is the medical bulletin for players Domenico Berardi and Grégoire Defrel. Domenico BerardiFollowing the inconsistency of the match during the match against Milan, the player A . reported Left hamstring injury. Gregoire Defrel: After the blunt trauma that was reported in the match against Milan, tests showed that Fracture of the fifth metatarsal base of the right foot. The athlete will undergo fracture reduction surgery in Cesena by Professor Francesco Ligui tomorrow Wednesday 7 September. Devrell will be accompanied by the doctor of the Sassuolo Calcio club, Dr. Riccardo Saporetti.”

recovery times – Discontinued for about 2/3 months for Defrelwhich will therefore return to the field only in 2023. While For Berardi Sassuolo, his hope is to get him back immediately after the September breakTherefore, in the eighth round of the Italian Serie A, Mimo will miss two more matches from now on. But it is still too early to say and it is not safe to return immediately after the hiatus, it will depend on the next few weeks. It was Carnevale – also confirmed by Dionysi – who spoke of a 30-40 day layover, so if he wasn’t on the eighth he would be able to come back on the ninth, in the beginning/middle of October.

