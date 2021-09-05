Volkswagen presents PRID.3 with the aim of celebrating inclusivity and diversity

It has now been about a year since the actual marketing of the Volkswagen ID.3, which opened a new cycle for the German automaker, made with zero-emission engines and ultra-modern technology.

Now the brand has decided to take part in the UK Pride event with a nice initiative: Launch a color ID.3 called PRID.3 Specifically on the occasion of the celebrations that will take place on September 11th.

The base color of the bodywork is white, but as you can see from the photos at the bottom of the page, the neutral color is constantly interrupted by waves and squiggly shapes made of the most contrasting shades: Those of the flag of progress. In fact, we find red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple with the addition of black and brown to group the colors that represent the LGBTQ+ movement. Instead, pink, blue, and white work to include transgender people.

The ID.3 proprietary app was created thanks to a collaboration between Volkswagen AG, Volkswagen UK and Creative FX. The process took about a day and a half to complete, and the stickers were neatly pasted on the car body It took another three days.

Initially, only Volkswagen UK employees will be able to closely monitor the car, but as we have already predicted, from September 11 it will be shown in Milton Keynes Pride Festival will be held in Campbell Park Milton Keynes.

Speaking of the ID.3, the German zero-emissions hatchback is about to land in China: pre-orders are open, and the company hopes to relaunch it in the eastern country after unsatisfactory sales figures. However, in a very short time, Volkswagen will present a sports crossover that responds to the ID.5 GTX name: here in the last joint photo gallery to the public.