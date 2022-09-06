September 6, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Another surprise from the Webb Telescope: tens of thousands of never-before-seen stars are immortalized in the Tarantula Nebula

Another surprise from the Webb Telescope: tens of thousands of never-before-seen stars are immortalized in the Tarantula Nebula

Karen Hines September 6, 2022 1 min read

giant space telescope James Webb It still surprises us. This time a powerful telescope NASA, European Space Agency (ESA) and Canada (CSA) He succeeded in immortalizing tens of thousands of unprecedented young stars, which were intercepted in the star’s ‘cradle’ Tarantula Nebulaone of the largest areas star formation known in the Local Group of galaxies, which is 161,000 light-years away from us, in Large Magellanic Cloud. For the first time it was possible to observe What’s happening inside the thick clouds of dust and gas that make up the nebula, nicknamed “The Tarantula” because seen by the NirCam (infrared camera), the region resembles a spider’s lair covered in silk. The Tarantula Nebula is particularly interesting to astronomers because its chemical composition is similar to that of the giant star-forming regions observed at the so-called “cosmic noon” of the universe, that is, when the universe was a few billion years old and was star formation at the top.

Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team

Continue reading on Open

Read also:

See also  If you have stomach and digestive problems, then perhaps you should eliminate this very common food from your diet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The study reduces the risk of cancer

September 6, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

In Fermi a new course of study: the four-year scientific high school with the title of Biomedicine is underway

September 6, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Coronal mass ejection hits the solar probe before it flies over Venus

September 5, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Center-right takes the Piazza del Popolo: Leaders together on stage on September 22

September 6, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

New data submission deadlines

September 6, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Today’s Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto Numbers on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

September 6, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Another surprise from the Webb Telescope: tens of thousands of never-before-seen stars are immortalized in the Tarantula Nebula

September 6, 2022 Karen Hines