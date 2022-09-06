Another surprise from the Webb Telescope: tens of thousands of never-before-seen stars are immortalized in the Tarantula Nebula

giant space telescope James Webb It still surprises us. This time a powerful telescope NASA, European Space Agency (ESA) and Canada (CSA) He succeeded in immortalizing tens of thousands of unprecedented young stars, which were intercepted in the star’s ‘cradle’ Tarantula Nebulaone of the largest areas star formation known in the Local Group of galaxies, which is 161,000 light-years away from us, in Large Magellanic Cloud. For the first time it was possible to observe What’s happening inside the thick clouds of dust and gas that make up the nebula, nicknamed “The Tarantula” because seen by the NirCam (infrared camera), the region resembles a spider’s lair covered in silk. The Tarantula Nebula is particularly interesting to astronomers because its chemical composition is similar to that of the giant star-forming regions observed at the so-called “cosmic noon” of the universe, that is, when the universe was a few billion years old and was star formation at the top.

Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team

