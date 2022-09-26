Sanremo, former winner saying goodbye to music? There is a sexy ad

The former Sanremo winner talked about his intention to say goodbye to music. Here is the amazing story of the singer and the reasons why he thought of making such a gesture, completely changing his job.

Francesco JapaneseHe, like many other Italian artists, has a very special relationship with them Mara VenereAir hostess Sunday in. This is exactly during the interviews in Aunt He gave so far his most important and intimate revelations about his career.

Back in 2020, Francesco Gabbani recalls the exhaustion of beginnings. He felt that all the work done up to then was not giving the desired results. Former winner of sanremo So he decided to give it to him Good-bye For music as a singer, focusing only on his career as a composer.

The turning point with Sanremo before the music farewell

In addition to being a writer, Francesco Gabbani also intended to continue with a store Of his family’s musical instruments located in Carrara. So art has always been a part of the singer’s life, who at just four years old already boasted of learning the first basics. guitar And the the battery.

Mara Vinier has revealed her desire to bid farewell to the singing career of the former winner of Sanremo. Fortunately, Francesco Gabbani decided to create a filelast trysuggest one Trustworthy In the youth section of the Italian Music Festival. Unexpectedly, increased success began to come from there.

Who brings good luck to Francesco Gabbani: “Every time I get excited”

Francesco Gabbani returned to visit Mara Vinier on Sunday 25 September 2022. These are the words with which the singer commented on the turning point: “At the time I thought I was dedicating myself etc and leave a little, The universe paid me. I think the concept is that if one sows well, one reaps it“.

L ‘Former winner of Sanremo He added that it was Carlo Conti To bring him luck by choosing his song Amen. That’s why, every time he hears it or sees it again, yeah stir. Today Francesco Gabbani does not intend to retire from the world of music and has already invited Mara Vinier to his concert on October 8 in Rome.

