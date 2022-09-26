Unique certificate INPS error but fine up to retirees

The INPS is wrong in the data on the individual certificate: 2,000 retirees receive a fine. Here’s what could happen.

These days, with the bottom line so high for an infinite series of reasons, finding yourself having to shell out money for a mistake that isn’t yours is the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

This time around, retirees must deal with the indirect consequences of a problem for which they are not to blame. Double bound by an individual certificate, sent by the INPS with an underlying defect that has led, for the time being, to an obligation to pay a fine by those who received their pension. On the door of his ways Nothing but a revenue agency, through which an account of a trademark error was requested in the document submitted for the declaration of the contribution position. As evidence that the IRS, following increasingly stringent regulations, carefully monitors all income tax return procedures, whatever means are used.

It will be the dual registration system, the historical moment that does not grant exemptions from payments or any other status. The fact is that the revenue agency Constantly watching About the real economic potential of the taxpayer, identify irregular actions and then request an account on the spot. And since citizens are familiar with the new scoreboard, Attention In the submission of documents with all the necessary embellishments have an absolute priority. Just to avoid falling into such situations.

Retirees, INPS Error in Single Certificate: What’s Happening Now

But this time, more than an omission, it’s an all-round joke. Even painstaking application to avoid finding the tax authorities at the door of the house was not enough to hide. That’s because the error ended up upstream, when INPS handed out one tainted certificate of error into the hands of retirees. From At least 2,000 Italian taxpayers participated in it, all in the province of Padua. Recipients sanctioned by the Revenue Agency for declarations related to documents submitted. The error was reported by the president of Anp Cia of Padua, Carlo Miatello. who asked the tax authorities not to demand payment of the amount related to the fine. Essentially, to protect taxpayers from the consequences of an official malfunction for which they are not responsible.

The error in question is contained in the individual certificate form and relates to the basic data, that is, those related to the amount of the received pension. Since the joke collected at least 2,000 people, it is clear that taxpayers automatically take the correctness of the information on the form for granted. In order to avoid possible, though improbable, ridicule of this kind, Third Party Verification (eg favouritism or accountant) can be useful to ensure that the document is valid. Or, as in this case, to detect the error beforehand. A very obvious mistake immediately caught the attention of the tax authorities who will now have to decide whether to accept the application and block the penalties. Don’t overdo it (between 10 and 20 euros) but still the result of a mistake not on one’s part.