Laura Torresi leaves the hospital after the operation and reveals her condition

Laura Torresi He is discharged from the hospital after the operation and reveals his condition. Actress and ex-partner Leonardo Piracione continues her battle against endometriosis and does not give up, using Courage and cynicism. After admission to a facility to undergo New intervention, Laura finally comes home, where she will spend her purity period.

It was the same who spoke about it Instagram Share many videos and photos that tell about these difficult days. Posting a selfie in the mirror, the actress wrote: “Small bruises and the stomach of a friend, but I’m finally going home.” “Thank you to all the nurses and doctors who welcomed me after a few months with patience, with a smile.

Torresi suffers from Endometrial Several years and a few months ago she underwent a lobotomy to defeat the disease, and the actress had announced in recent days After entering the hospital Back to the hospital for one New process.

“ Today is as cheerful as Heidi in Frankfurt – she has written and published His Instagram A picture in which he was in the hospital. I removed the nail polish, I tied the hair, and the anti-thrombotic socks were there (quite literally), I’d say I can go. Life is like this: You drop 7 and wake up 8 … well. But if there was more recovery in the meantime, I wouldn’t mind! Time to add a few more incisions to my stigma collection and I’m back! And then you just smile! “.

Laura did not hide her sadness, but she also told herself Ready to fight And to leave again with determination After surgery: “I also wanted to thank all the doctors and nurses at Villa Donatello for their patience with me – he wrote -, my guardian angels, the surgeons Alberto and Roberta, for accompanying and guiding me in this countless battle we have been fighting against for years of endometriosis and uterine leiomyomas. I wish you a Happy New Year, consisting of a reboot, like it was mine, because we all need it! ”