October 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Salary above 280 euros per month, this is for whom

Salary above 280 euros per month, this is for whom

Karen Hines October 10, 2022 2 min read

salary increase Arrival at health care personnel. The Salaries of doctors and managers It will grow with the agreement to renew the contract that falls upon us. Negotiations will be long, but the increase is now certain and relates to the last three years, that run from 2019 to 2021.

contract renewal It has two goals: on the one hand, to reward a class that has always been at the fore during the Covid-19 pandemic; On the other hand, he looks to the future, hoping that a higher salary will motivate i Doctors to stay in Italy and avoid emigration abroad. The salary increase comes on the heels of those adopted in the last days of nurses.

With this renewal, we want to keep the largest number of doctors in Italy, especially young doctors, taking into account the shortcomings that exist in various sectors such as raysThe Women diseaseThe Pediatrics Even a shortage of anesthesiologists. After negotiation in Mef, the contract will move to the Audit Bureau. But When increases arrive And the How much will the total salary increase?? Let’s get into the details.

Salary increases for those who increase their salaries

to me salary increases Set forth in the contract renewal, the cost of state coffers should be about 584 million euros. To participate, take advantage of salary increases, about 135,000 workers, including doctors and health directors.

Healthcare, how much is the salary of doctors and managers increasing

The increase should be about Total 210 Euros per month modified. Moreover, based on the provisions of the recent Budget Law, there will be a Redesign the roof for an additional salaryAt an expected cost of 34 million. Adding other measures that had been expected for years, a total cost of 127 million was arrived at. Thus, the increase in the number of workers in the health sector consists of one Total amount €283 per person per month.

See also  ESSILORLUXOTTICA, MILLERI "None of this would be possible without you" - Radio Più

When salary increases arrive

Given that the contract is for the three-year period that has just passed, there will also be extras arrearsAt a cost of more than one billion euros. However, the negotiations are not over yet, and on the contrary, we are waiting for a long and not at all simple. As Andrea Felipe, National Secretary for FP Cgil Physicians and Health Directors, explains, at the moment “Agree on the title deed to start negotiations‘, but the next steps – starting with the seal of the Ministry of Economy – will take weeks, if not months.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Who gains from inflation: opponents “eat” supermarkets

October 10, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Citroen’s new concept: 15-year lease

October 9, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The new redemption scam: they say they are INPs

October 9, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Salary above 280 euros per month, this is for whom

October 10, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Eddie Rama: “We smuggled anti-Covid vaccines with Di Mayo”

October 10, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Madonna “gay”? On TikTok a discord video. Fans: “We’re watching the story”

October 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Japan GP 2022, listen to TV

October 10, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt