October 11, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Where Meloni Fly, "Drawing" Characters - Libero Quotidiano

Where Meloni Fly, “Drawing” Characters – Libero Quotidiano

Samson Paul October 10, 2022 1 min read

It’s not a Monday without Surveys Made by Swg for TgLa7. this time Enrico Mentana He started from surveying confidence in political leaders, speaking of “the effect of jumping on the winner’s bandwagon.” The politicians who receive the most support are actually Georgia watermelonwho won the election, and Joseph With youwhich revived the 5-star movement.

Confidence in the future prime minister rose to 43%, at +9 compared to last September: in practice, it is at better levels than Mario Draghi from this point of view. Conte also did well, rising to 33% (+6): behind him are a base pair Silvio Berlusconi (22%), Matthew Salvini (21%) e Charles Kalinda (19%), while Enrico Letta collapses to 15% (-5), as the main loser in the election round, as well as the outgoing Secretary of the Democratic Party. In terms of voting intentions, Fratelli d’Italia has taken another leap forward: it is registered at 27.5%, +0.7 compared to last week.

The Democratic Party, now overtaken by the Five Star Movement, is getting worse: The Democrats have collapsed to 17.5% (-0.6). So Grillini’s smile rose to 17% (+0.5), which indicates the fact that the Democratic Party’s votes are “eating.” On the same numbers are Liga (8.3%), Action / Italia FIFA (8%) and Forza Italia (7.4%).

See also  The story - From Hong Kong to the Ukrainian front, "Putin in Xi's picture" - Politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The fuel crisis in France is getting worse. Macron calls for calm, but more than 20% of the pumps are running dry

October 10, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

Germany: Voting on polling day, SPD advances in Lower Saxony – World

October 9, 2022 Samson Paul
4 min read

The Pope is attending the digital revolution

October 9, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Draghi launched a last-minute aid reform bill for the elderly who are not self-sufficient. Cisl: “Good news, but more to be done”

October 11, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

IQ test in only 3 questions: nine out of ten are wrong!

October 11, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Sabrina Ferelli, the truth of Maria de Filippi: “With her I can do things …”

October 11, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Medicine Exam 2022: Ranking first pass analysis

October 10, 2022 Karen Hines