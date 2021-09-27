Are we tired of the usual croissants and cappuccinos as soon as we wake up? Are we looking for certain tastes to better start the day with a focus on health? We’ve come to the right place. We at ProiezionidiBorsa understand the importance of a good and healthy breakfast. Just a few days ago we found out about it The unmissable fruit cake that will help the heart and intestines and will give us unforgettable breakfasts. Today we are going to focus on another very useful recipe for facing some very common problems. And the fight against diabetes and bowel regulation can become easier with this jam. Let’s see why, what ingredients it is prepared with and how to exploit its benefits. It won’t replace any need for a doctor’s advice or medication, but when combined with the right lifestyle habits, it can really help.

Fighting diabetes and bowel regulation can get easier with this jam

The jam that we are going to talk about is jam based on pear and ginger. To prepare it we will need only 4 ingredients:

1 kg of pears (we can choose the one we like the most);

1 hectogram of ginger

350 grams of unrefined sugar

50 grams of lemon juice.

Pears are one of the most consumed fruits in this period. This is definitely good news. their phytonutrients They could prove to be important allies against chronic inflammation Such as those that cause type 2 diabetes. In addition, they are especially recommended for those who have problems with the digestive system.

Ginger, on the other hand, is one of the best natural products for regulating bowel movement and is an excellent antimicrobial.

How to prepare it

Let’s start making jam, starting with pears. We remove the peel, cut into wedges, remove the seeds. At this point we can turn it into as smaller pieces as possible. We repeat the process with the ginger, and after peeling and chopping it, put it in a saucepan with the pears.

We cover the base of the jam with sugar and also pour lemon juice. Place the saucepan on the stove over medium heat, being careful not to let the sugar attack. When it is completely dissolved, raise the heat and cook for forty minutes.

After this time we pass the mixture into a blender to make it more creamy and while it is still hot put it in classic glass jars. Let’s turn it around to get the effect of vacuuming and as soon as the jam cools we move on to the pantry. It will last for a few months if we keep it out of the sun and in a dry place.

deepen

It sounds amazing but this very popular fruit juice protects against colon cancer according to science