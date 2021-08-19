Runners from the United States, Great Britain and Denmark…

Hot Route is the world’s premier racing circuit for amateur cyclists that for 10 years has brought riders from all over the world to the heart of the most beautiful places

It is hard to imagine a more famous destination in the Dolomites, which in addition to offering a stunning panorama of majestic rocky mountains with unique colors and snowy views, offers particularly suitable cycling routes.

Haute Route Dolomiti has conquered the public since its first edition in 2013.

Since then, the organization has prided itself on revamping the experience each year by adding a few new touches.

In 2021, the race returns with a new 5-day format to get the most out of these exceptional mountains.

The experience promises to be more beautiful and to be the biggest challenge with a road of 451 km long and 13,450 meters of height in height. Three stages will see them reach the top, in passes Tre Croci, Gavia and Stelvio, not forgetting to experience the last time on climbing between the lakes of Bormio and Cancano.

Two hundred and thirty runners, mostly from Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, the Netherlands and even Denmark, are preparing for the challenge. As in any hot-route race, they will be able to count on a level of service worthy of professional racing with 5 mechanics, 30 masseuses, 30 safe motorcycles and 8 racing cars that will take care of them in every respect.

«The Haute Route Dolomiti 2021 begins in the Dolomites and ends in Stelvio National Park, connecting some of the best routes, climbing and stopping off cities the Haute Route has already visited in recent years and adding some new sections.

The Giau, Valles, Gavia and Stelvio passes to name a few offer stunning views, without forgetting to experience the last time towards the Cancano Lakes, which hosted a final stage during the Giro d’Italia 2020.

These are also the venues and cities that will host the 2026 Winter Olympics, as well as the 2021 European Cycling Championships. Our local partners look forward to welcoming us to this region full of extraordinary events, and the Haute Route is proud to (re)discover it for cyclists from all over the world » , race director Davide Marchegiano.

