August 20, 2021

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Multiplayer.it

Gerald Bax August 19, 2021 1 min read

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary EditionA re-release of the fifth installment of the Elder Scrolls saga has been announced PS5And Xbox Xbox X and S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s basically an updated version of the Special Edition, to which more than 500 mods will be added from the Creation Club, the platform operated by Bethesda itself. It will be available starting November 11, 2021.

Note some important details: Those who own The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition will be entitled to a free upgrade to the new version, both on PC and on console. In addition, those who purchase the PS4 and Xbox One editions are entitled to a free upgrade to the PS5, Xbox Series X, and S editions respectively.

However, it seems that the focus of the show will be the mods, which will add a lot of features to Skyrim, such as hunting, as shown in the image below.


The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition, si pesca!

Surely The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition doesn’t hurt, but with all fans waiting for news on The Elder Scrolls VI, we imagine someone might be baffled by this announcement, which furthermore reminds us how ten years have passed since the latest The Elder Scrolls in the regular series.

