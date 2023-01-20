number! This “technician” was not present during the live broadcast from NASA space

Nine astronauts on the International Space Station. An event that hasn’t happened since 2015. It happened in September 2019, with the arrival of a spaceship astronaut to the International Space Station. NASA Jessica Meir and Oleg Skripochka, Roscosmos Fellow. At the end of a more than six-hour journey that began from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sept. 25 and ended on the International Space Station, with all the astronauts on Earth calling in to celebrate the arrival of the new members. Just a still of this scene extrapolated and posted on social media. At the bottom left is a man apparently working on something unknown underneath. According to those who share this version of the still, the technician—who also put a cup of coffee in front of him at a particular point in time—would be proof that the entire operation was staged. In fact, it is just a photomontage.

A video has been released of astronauts on the International Space Station with an alleged technician arguing that space missions are a hoax.

Video Edited: No technician in the original version.

No evidence was presented to support the thesis developed.

Below we can see a screenshot to one of the posts In the subject. Description reads:

«16/01/2023. During the live broadcast from “Space” they forgot to remove the technician from the studio (photo left). During the live broadcast from “Space” they forgot to remove the technician from the studio – to the left of the photo. Not to mention forgetting about the technician, he even says hi! exposure? It is clear that it is intended, just as the technician is framed in the foreground.”

The image reads in English: “Backlash When: NASA Forgot One of its Studio Technicians Still in the Background During a ‘Live’ Broadcast from Fake International Station.” In short, the publication is proof of the non-existence of the International Space Station and the falsity of space flights.

In the video, we see an alleged technician deemed misplaced and thus evidence of staging. To check if a guy really exists, you can check his Video Posted on the official NASA YouTube channel on September 26, 2019. The moment the alleged technician was seen corresponds to min 5.09 of the original video (available by clicking the button links). Here is the moment corresponding to screenshots The above-mentioned:

It can be seen that the momentum shown is the same by observing that the lower left astronaut (1) turns its head, followed by the slightly higher center (2) making a similar motion. Soon after, the man on the right (3), who is in the original video outside of the shot, touches and then takes off his headset. As it turns out, there is no technician under the green arrow. In fact, when watching the video posted on Facebook, it can also be seen that the movements of the alleged technician are unnatural, becoming very jumbled especially when his head gets close to the nearby white cable.

conclusion:

