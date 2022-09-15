Champion: Juventus – Benfica 1-2, Rangers – Napoli 0-3 – All results – football

The second defeat in Europe and the start of the feud. Juventus struggles with Benfica at home and passes 2-1, making the Bianconeri’s path to the Champions League difficult. The knockout set off a wave of boos for the team, while in the guest class the 1,500 Portuguese celebrate their 12th win in the same number of races. Deceptive goals from Milik and Joao Mario from the penalty spot and Neres complete Schmidt’s comeback. Six months after the elimination against Villarreal, Juventus returned to receive a Champions League night on the field, but the final match was bitter, and at the treble whistle, a dispute erupted, Juventus was the last in the group without a quota with Maccabi Haifa. (the record)

Napoli crushed Ibrox by defeating Glasgow's Rangers, keeping full points at the top of the Champions League group standings. The match in which emotions are mainly concentrated in the second half ends with a score of 3-0 for the Azzurri. The Azzurri missed a penalty with Zielinski twice, always taking the lead with a penalty kick with Politano and spreading to the final with Raspadori and Ndombele with his opponent to ten men due to Sands being sent off for a double yellow card.

Other results

Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg

Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla

Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester City – Dortmund 2-1

Real Madrid – Leipzig 2-0