(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, Sept. 04 – A giant manhunt in Canada, after 10 people were killed and at least 15 others injured in a series of stabbings in some remote and isolated communities in the central province of Saskatchewan. Rescue workers indicated that there may be others injured.



Police are looking for two suspicious people, for whom public information and identities have been released: Damian Sanderson, 31, and Miles Sandersos, 30, with black hair and brown eyes, who were probably fleeing in a black Nissan Rogue. .



The relationship between the two remains unclear.



The quest began when thousands of fans arrived in Regina for a (sold out) traditional soccer match between the Saskatchewan Rogrids and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.



The alert was initially issued only in Saskatchewan but was then extended to neighboring provinces such as Alberta and Manitoba, where the alleged killers were seen fleeing by car. The police have asked residents of these remote areas to be extremely careful and to stay indoors if possible.



The attacks took place in at least 13 different places, most notably between the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, where local communities have declared a state of emergency. According to investigators, it appears that some of the victims were injured indiscriminately and others on purpose. But the motive remains unknown.



Rescue workers described horrific scenes. “It is appalling what has happened in our province today,” said Rhonda Blackmore, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The wounded were also transported by helicopter to different hospitals. (Dealing).

