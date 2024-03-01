Red Sea “military surprises”: The Houthis raise their voices in intimidation

The Red Sea is in crisis and the fear is that the conflict between Israel and Hamas will expand. For months, Yemeni rebels have been endangering the trade balance with surprise attacks on ships, but now attempts to interfere with communications are raising concern in the West. According to one recent news report, armed groups destroyed four undersea cables, causing a major internet outage between Europe and Asia. While the German frigate Hessen, which was created to protect merchant ships, repelled a militia attack for the first time, the European Aspids mission is waiting to help Italy. The Yemeni Shiite movement will not stop, but will carry out “military surprises” and “unexpected actions” in the Red Sea.

This was stated by the group's leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, according to what was reported by Al-Arabiya channel, adding that the Shiite militias had targeted 54 ships in the Red Sea since the beginning of their operations, launching 384 missiles and drones against the ships. Yesterday, February 29, between 6:00 PM and 7:15 PM (Sanaa time, between 8:00 PM and 9:15 PM in Italy), US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces carried out two self-defense attacks against six mobile anti-aircraft cruise missiles. The ships were ready to be launched towards the Red Sea. In addition, US Central Command forces shot down a drone over the southern Red Sea in self-defense.