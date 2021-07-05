Razgatlioglu wins Race 2 over Gerloff and Sykes

The Turk repeats Saturday’s success and, thanks to the fall of Ria, leads the world championship

Toprak Razgatlioglu shows all the talent and muscle as a phenomenon in Donington and therefore, capitalizing on a dramatic fall by Rhea, also admits to winning Race 2 of the U.K. Superbike World Championship 2021, taking Northern Ireland champion Kawasaki away from first place in the standings. World Championship despite the success of the “Cannibals” in the Super Bowl.

Behind Yamaha’s Turk, American Gerlove, always with the Iwata House bike, and Tom Sykes on a BMW. Ducatis is still poor, with Rinaldi 8 and Locatelli 11, with Redding alone to preserve Borgo Panigale’s honor, finishing fourth in Race 2 after a good duel, lost, with Sykes.

Now, Yamaha Centaur is two points ahead of Rea in the World Championship, completing the Japanese manufacturer’s first derivative series double due to Gerloff’s result, which is equally promising and destined to land in MotoGP possibly as early as 2022.

Van der Marc was also bad with the first BMW (in theory): The Dutchman started very strong, but died on the road, finishing fifth in front of Alex Luiz’s second Kawasaki, followed by Chaz Davis’ revival with the GoEleven’s Panegal V4 R. These two Hondas, Leon Haslam and Alvaro Bautista closed the ten after Rinaldi.

Superpole Race: Rea Deceptive Match Replay

However, the second day of racing in the UK opened in the best possible way for Ray, who after 4 unwinnable qualifiers won the Superpole and then the lead in Race 2, before running past the Turk and finishing it all in the gravel. The victory was also the result of difficult weather conditions to explain in terms of tire selection, with Van der Mark II and Sykes third for another “historic” event: since 2013 two BMWs, albeit in a sprint race, have not taken the podium at the same time. .