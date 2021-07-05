Video shows in Unreal Engine 5 Lumen, the new technology – Nerd4.life

SimulaM developer posted a new video dedicated to I am Jesus Christ. SimulaM recently decided to switch from Unity to Unreal Engine 5. Now, therefore, show us the game with technology lumen, or the global lighting solution built by Epic Games for the new development engine.

The video allows us to tour Nazareth and see some of the game environments for I Am Jesus Christ. We can see some models Personalities Enjoy environments with different types of lighting, putting the lumens of Unreal Engine 5 to the test



I Am Jesus Christ: An Overview of Nazareth

If you don’t know it, you need to know that I’m Jesus Christ. simulation Which aims to revive the story of Jesus from birth to resurrection, passing through baptism and miracles told in the New Testament. We will have to fight the devil in the desert, heal the sick and help the needy.

In I am Jesus Christ, we have to run over 30 miracles. Through prayer we will be able to recharge the power of the Holy Spirit. The game must end in 10 hours and end with the crucifixion and resurrection. There will be more than 60 characters, starting with messengers.

Also, in the Easter 2021 video, you can see the healing and walking on water.