Rashford became a member of the British Empire: I am very proud

Marcus Rashford became a full MBE, and a member of the British Empire. It was officially recognized by Prince William. Rashford has been honored for his hard work during the 2020 lockdown. He has fought for the most vulnerable children to get free meals.

In football, this is not the time for that Marcus Rashford, who has made a modest contribution in this first part of a season in which Manchester United are deeply disappointed. But on a personal level, Rashford couldn’t be happier to have become a full OBE. The 24-year-old striker has received official recognition from Prince William for his obligation during the worst period of the pandemic to the UK’s most disadvantaged children.

For several months he knew he would become MBE (Any member of the British Empire) Marcus Rashford, but today he received the most prestigious award from Prince William. During the lockdown in 2020, Rashford had fought back, committed himself, wrote more than one letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to distribute free school meals during the toughest period, and made efforts to ensure the most needy children had access to this service as well. During the summer months when schools are closed. Golden Boy was rightfully awarded.

Rashford accompanied his mother and celebrated the honor with two tweets, in the first he shared the official account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife Kate, and wrote: “I am honored to spend the morning with you at Kensington Royal, Thank you for making the day so special For me and my mom, very proud.” The other post dedicated her to his mother and posted two very sexy photos. Greetings from Prince William: “Congratulations Rashford, keep up the work you’re doing for children at risk across the UK.”