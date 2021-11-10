November 10, 2021

Beware of brittle nails that flake easily, it may be a wake-up call to these diseases

Brittle nails are a problem that many people face. The reasons for this change in the shape and structure of the nails can be different. It may be a transient problem that goes away after a short time. But it may also be a wake-up call for other diseases.

It is completely normal for nails to peel easily after using harsh chemicals. Even the use of gel and semi-permanent nails on nails can lead to more brittleness, especially if they are not removed properly. We have already seen What to do and what to put on brittle nails after semi-permanent removal Repair.

However, suddenly splitting nails can be a symptom of real diseases. When dealing with an ongoing problem that does not resolve itself in a short time, it is best to be careful.

As the official website states humanities It can be related to diseases such as hyperthyroidism. Or even for basic immune diseases such as lichen. But having brittle nails can also be linked to an iron deficiency. In addition to weakness and pallor, split nails and hair can indicate this condition, anaemia.

Not only psoriasis, eczema, or eating disorders can also cause nails to peel easily. It’s best to be wary of these seemingly harmless symptoms because they may be hiding more.

For example if we suffer or have suffered from Onychophagia We may have very brittle nails now. This compulsive disorder causes patients to bite their nails and in severe cases even excess skin. Those who suffer from this problem may also find themselves dealing with nail fungus.

So, pay attention to brittle nails that peel easily, it may be a wake-up call to these diseases. Having brittle nails is not an emergency, on the contrary, it is often a nuisance that can be resolved even on its own. However, it can be related to these or other more serious diseases such as Sjögren’s syndrome or tuberculosis.

It is always good to inform the doctor immediately who will be able to diagnose us and prescribe the appropriate treatment. Perhaps it is ointments or lotions that help the recovery by moisturizing the nails. Or supplements containing biotin, which will increase the strength of nails. In any case, it is always a good idea to be very careful and listen to our bodies.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and is in no way a substitute for medical advice and/or the opinion of a specialist. Moreover, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to seek Always see a doctor or specialist and read the warnings provided. Who is the”)

