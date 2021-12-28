Rai license fee, waiver 2022: Pay attention to the deadlines

A Rai license fee waiver application for 2022 must meet specific deadlines. The risk is to pay the subscription and lose a lot of money.

to get Exemption from paying licensing fees An alternative advertisement must be submitted. This way it will be possible to certify that there is no television in the house while there is an electrical facility. The Revenue Agency assumes that each household has at least one audio-visual device and is therefore included In the electricity bill the amount of the subscription TV unless you sent a connection earlier. Beware the statement though Valid for one year Thus, it will have to be redirected again in 2022 or else you risk paying the subscription even though there are no TVs in the house.

Rai 2022 fee waiver application schedule

Citizens who do not have a TV will have to send an alternative declaration to the tax authorities via January 31, 2022. Going back to the deadlines, you will be able to take full advantage of the facility, because every twelve months the new Year. If you exceed this date but you can send the declaration to the Revenue Agency by On June 30, 2022 It will also be possible to take advantage of the exemption from paying Rai license fees but only for Chapter II of the year.

How to proceed with redirect

It’s good to know right away how to submit the alternative ad so you don’t miss an opportunity and a lot of money. The most practical method is telematics by access To the revenue agency portal and enter the designated section. We remind you that access to the site is only possible if you have a digital identity in the form of a SPID, electronic identity card or service card.

Alternatively, you can seek help from Qualified Brokers to complete the procedure. The third option to consider, then, is Mailing From paper format to acknowledgment by registered letter with return receipt. Finally, we remind you that in order to obtain exemption from the Rai 2022 license fee, it is possible to send documents via PECOnly certified email if you have a digital signature.

Read also >>> Rai 2022 license, mobile phones are also at risk: How to get exemption

Others are exempt from paying

We conclude with a list of all those who exempt From paying the fee for the licensing of Rai, as well as for those who do not own a television set. The list includes citizens over the age of 75 years old and an income of less than 8 thousand eurosSoldiers of the Italian Armed Forces, diplomatic and consular agents, foreign soldiers of NATO and Retailers and shop owners Who fix TVs.