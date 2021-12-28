Covit USA, Vaccine Duty for Private Employees in New York

In New York, the new record of daily Govt cases on Christmas weekend is out today Vaccination duty also applies to private sector employees Outgoing mayor Bill de Blasio announced in recent weeks. Under the new measure, all workers will be required to have at least one dose of the vaccine starting today, leaving no chance of them opting for the dumbass rule. In addition to the mandatory vaccination, the The new law requires vaccination documents, a form of ‘green pass’, to be displayed indoors on most campuses.. To participate in restaurants, gyms, swimming pools, theaters, theaters and other course activities, everyone over the age of 12 must prove that they have been vaccinated.

For children 5 to 11 years of age, the vaccination campaign was recently launched, asking for at least one dose, next January 29 from two.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the State of New York, Kathy Hochul, declared 50 thousand cases on Christmas Eve, exactly 49,708, and called for a re-vaccination, recommending a greater focus on action this holiday season. . “The vaccine is the best tool to protect ourselves and our loved ones as we move into the New Year,” he said.