Raffaella Cara, “Her Last Will.” Cremata, where they scatter their ashes – Libero Quotidiano

They will reachArgentario On August 5th Ashes for Ravella Cara. On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of his accession, a mass for the polls will be celebrated at 11:30 in the church of Santo Stefano Protomarte in Porto Santo Stefano. At the funeral of the announcer, an icon of Italian television, it was announced that her ashes would pass through San Giovanni Rotondo (for her dedication to Padre Pio). But now it turns out that they will be returned to the place designated for rest, at the will of Kara.

The occasion will be celebrated by the parish priest Don Sandro Lucini and will be open to the public, in accordance with the anti-Covid rules and the reduced number of seats. That is why the municipal authorities are considering installing a file Big Screen In the arena to allow even those who would not be able to reach to follow the ceremony. “We want to honor in the best possible way our compatriot Raffaella Cara, who was her home here and loved our places very much,” he said. Mayor Franco Borghini everyone’Adnkronos.

The decision to rest in Argentario is due to Cara’s attachment to the place where he spent the most quiet and private moments of his life. Moreover, here in Porto Santo Stefano, he added his name to the popcorn festival that is taking place these days. This copy is apparently dedicated to Carrà who created an award, delivered this year by Sergio Ibbino.