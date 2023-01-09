Today’s horoscope January 9, 2023 for all signs according to Blackbeard

Today’s horoscope January 9, 2023: Here’s what Blackbeard predicted and how the positions and motions of the celestial bodies in relation to the Earth will affect all signs.

Today’s horoscope January 9th

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

Your Venus-Mars sextile sparkles, helping you create the right conditions to hasten times of conquest and take courageous initiative. An ideal atmosphere for writing a love story page. A captivating chapter full of twists and turns.

bull. 21/4 – 20/5

The moon in a disturbing orbit gives you a hard time, making you uneasy and restless. In order not to lose the compass, use common sense. A little coldness in interpersonal relationships provoked by the need to be alone.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

The day couldn’t get any better than this: pampered by Venus-Mars, some love affairs will be resolved by a solstice. The emptiness of the heart is filled with friendships you can always count on. An unexpected special invitation.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

Good initiatives for the next few days. But emotional relationships remain questionable: before seeking agreement with the other, look for it within yourself. Carry out your duties with energy, and thus you will perform them with greater pleasure and ease.

Lion. 23/7 – 23/8

Start the week on a tight track. Good organization will allow you to handle everything, including the unexpected. Clearly check the feasibility of your aspirations to avoid making mistakes.

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

Take your time and think before making important decisions. Acting on impulse may err in judgment. You need space, but the family, who used to always be able to count on you, turns a deaf ear.

Weight scale. 9/23 – 10/22

The atmosphere is ideal for those like you who need contacts, connections, sharing of interests, opinions and entertainment with others. You will have beautiful opportunities to get out of the routine and meet special people.

the scorpion. 10/23 – 11/22

The Moon in Leo nurtures ambition, but it is not right to take a step too far, perhaps just to prove that you are capable of it. Exorbitant expenses for vacations or trips, which may not bring the desired result.

Sagittarius. 11/23 – 12/21

Thanks to the Moon in Leo, you are ready for brave missions. An adventurous trip, a business deal abroad, a declaration of love. The help and unanimity of the community, the basic resolve to better understand what the day can offer you.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

Someone is on the snowy slopes and enjoying a well-deserved rest, those who are busy have excellent results. The work is very rewarding fun. Monday that does not bring storm ads. Well calibrated physical energy. for possible individual intrusions.

Aquarium. 1/21 – 2/19

As usual, the Moon in Leo creates a series of setbacks for you, especially if you have worldly obligations and are dying to be noticed at all costs. If you are determined to have fun, don’t get bogged down in social norms. Make yourself untraceable.

Fish. 20/2 – 20/3

Common sense today suggests the most appropriate words and gestures to make peace with someone. Take advantage of it, if you have something to forgive. How many thoughts are in my head! Find friends who make you happy. You want to be somewhere else

© Reproduction Reserved