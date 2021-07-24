Penalties for merchants and customers

From August 6, the green corridor is mandatory for a long list of activities, with fines and penalties for breaking the rules: from 400 to 1,000 euros for both the client and the employer, who also risks – if the fine is repeated more than three times – to endure the forced closure From one to ten days.

the green scroll obbligatorio It has not yet come into force and there is already talk of fines and penalties for those who do not respect the rules. Green Certificate will be required from August 6th onwards For a variety of activities, as required by the new Covid decree just issued by the Draghi government. Since it will be mandatory, heavy fines have also been imposed on violators The new rulesFor example entering the gym or dining in a restaurant inside without getting on the green lane. However, at risk, it is not only citizens who break the rules, but also and above all merchants, who will be responsible for checking the documents of their customers.

What are the fines for those who violate the green traffic rules

With Green Corridor commitment from August 6 For a range of activities (from indoor restaurants to swimming pools, museums and cinemas), they also attended Penalties for breaking the rules. Palazzo Chigi illustrates the risks to those who, without obtaining a green pass, enter a place where the green pass is mandatory or engage in an activity for which a green certificate is required. “Owners or managers of authorized services and activities when submitting a green card are required to verify that access to such services and activities is in accordance with the requirementsExplains the presidency. In short, the responsibility rests with the bidders. But what happens in the event of a violation?The financial penalty can be raised from 400 to 1000 euros for both the operator and the user“The fine is of the same amount, but the owners of the assets risk more:”If the violation is repeated three times on three different days, the business may be closed for 1 to 10 days“.

For activities, the green lane will be mandatory from August 6

From August 6, the green lane will be mandatory for various activities, that’s it full list Shigee Palace: