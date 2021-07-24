Physics, Miguel Verasuro died. String theory lesson

Miguel Verasuro, Argentine physicist and director of the International Center for Theoretical Physics “Abdul Salam” – ICTP in Trieste, has died at the age of 81.

Research in theoretical and mathematical physics

Born in Buenos Aires, Verasuro is internationally known for his research in theoretical physics and mathematical physics. He graduated from the University of Buenos Aires in 1962, and left South America after the Noche de los Basstones Largos, the violent expulsion by the Argentine Federal Police, on July 29, 1966, of students and teachers who occupied five academic faculties of the University of Buenos Aires to demand their independence from the military government of General Juan Carlos Unganya. The Argentine physicist moved to Italy in 1977 where, in addition to the ICTP, he had collaborations and friendships at the International School for Advanced Studies – SISSA, also in Trieste, and also spent periods of research and teaching at the Universities of Turin and Rome “La Sapienza”, where he taught for 30 general. He was currently Professor Emeritus at the Instituto Ciencias, Universidad Nacional de General Sarmiento, Argentina.

His most important discoveries

Verasuro is best known for his studies on string theory and for developing infinite dimensional algebra. With Giorgio Baresi, President of the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei, and Marc Mizard, Director of the Ecole Norma superieure in Paris, he made a major contribution to statistical mechanics, the study of “revolving glasses” in infinite dimensions. In 2020, he received the ICTP’s Dirac Medal, and shared the award with André Neveu of the University of Montpellier and Pierre Raymond of the University of Florida, “for their pioneering contributions to the initiation and formulation of string theory that introduced new bosonic and fermonic symmetries in physics.”