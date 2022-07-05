July 5, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Quarterly Account for General Government, Family Income, Savings and Corporate Profits

Quarterly Account for General Government, Family Income, Savings and Corporate Profits

Karen Hines July 5, 2022 2 min read

The General Government (AP) account and estimates for households and businesses featured in this press release are part of the Corporate Segment Quarterly Accounts. Data on protected areas is commented on in raw form, while data on households and businesses is commented on in seasonally adjusted form.

In the first quarter of 2022, the PA’s net debt in relation to GDP was -9.0% (-12.8% in the same quarter of 2021).

The PA’s primary balance (net of interest expense) was negative, with an incidence rate of -5.2% on GDP (-9.4% in Q1 2021).

The PA’s current balance was also negative, with an incidence rate of -5.3% on GDP (-8.2% in Q1 2021).

The tax burden was 38.4%, an increase of +0.5 percentage points over the same period of the previous year.

Disposable income of consumer households increased by 2.6% compared to the previous quarter. However, due to the general increase in prices (+2.2% change in the implicit deflator of final household consumption), the purchasing power of households grew by only +0.3% compared to the previous quarter.

The propensity of consumer households to save was 12.6%, an increase of 1.1 percentage points compared to the previous quarter, compared to an increase in final consumer spending of 1.4% in nominal terms.

The share of profits of non-financial companies, equivalent to 41.0%, decreased by 0.6 percentage points compared to the previous quarter.

The investment rate, equivalent to 24.1%, increased by 0.9 percentage points compared to the previous quarter.

comment

In the first quarter of the year, the indebtedness of public administrations to GDP decreased significantly in direction due to the large increase in revenues, which offset the increase in spending.
The disposable income of households and the propensity to save grew significantly in economic terms, while the purchasing power of households showed a slight increase.
The share of profits of non-financial companies decreased from the previous quarter, while their investment rate grew.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Tourism, Airbnb launches ‘Historic Homes’ category

July 5, 2022 Karen Hines
5 min read

How to save the savings of Italians suffering from recession in checking accounts

July 4, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

More than seven out of 10 families still provide pocket money to their children – savings and investments

July 4, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

New covid variant in India: “Never have so many mutations. It’s always so contagious”

July 5, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Quarterly Account for General Government, Family Income, Savings and Corporate Profits

July 5, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Superluna del Cervo is coming, the brightest of the year

July 5, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Zaniolo in Trigoria but does not stop at the fans of the video

July 5, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt