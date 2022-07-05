Superluna del Cervo is coming, the brightest of the year

Members Astrophotography or those who like to look away To heaven for checking “Infinity and beyond” They know very well that the summer months are the best for observing the celestial vault, the stars and the moon. Therefore, after a wonderful month of June, during which the sky has proven itself to be indulgent in astronomical observation, even those in progress can be especially appropriate, and there will also be some events that should not be missed.
Let’s start with Major planets for the solar system, Which will improve your vision during the second part of the month. Saturn, for example, will begin to be easily recognizable on the horizon in the eastern direction from 10 p.m. onward at the end of July. Same goes for Jupiter but from 00.00 onwards and all night long. Observing Mercury will be more complicated, because similar to Jupiter it will appear in the late evening, but the location to the west on the horizon line will not be easy to determine.
It will also be marked on the calendar Conjunctions of some planets with the moon (Which if observed would appear very close to our natural satellite). In chronological order, the first visible conjunction in the late evening of July 15 will be that with Saturn, followed by Jupiter at night between July 19 and 20. The conjunction with Mars will be observable just before the dawn of July 21, and finally a similar time to the conjunction with Venus but the date to be determined is July 26. In the second half of July, it will also be easier to observe ISS transits. But let’s conclude with what is certain The most important astronomical event of the current month, the Superluna del Cervo.
Giant deer, when can we watch it?
Precisely during the month of July and precisely on the thirteenth of the month there will be a Superluna del Cervo show, ie The biggest and brightest of the year. Soon it will be said why, in fact, our natural satellite will be found at perihelion.
Perigee defines the minimum distance between a celestial body (planet, star or moon) and Earth, and in the case of a natural satellite, it always occurs between June and July, when the average distance is about 363,000 km. The term Superluna is used when the satellite is at 90% of the maximum possible perigee.
On July 13, the moon will be at a favorable position at only about 357,300 km and at 20.37 it will reach the actual full moon phase. It will be Superluna and as such it will look a little bigger than usual and brighter, so mark that date and get ready to take some great photos of the heavenly vault, which you will never be able to take this year.
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
India’s new type of Covid appears to be the most contagious of all
Athena woman in women’s prisons, meetings and triage – medicine
The evolution of the scene, scientists discovered how to find life on Mars