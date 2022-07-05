Superluna del Cervo is coming, the brightest of the year

Members Astrophotography or those who like to look away To heaven for checking “Infinity and beyond” They know very well that the summer months are the best for observing the celestial vault, the stars and the moon. Therefore, after a wonderful month of June, during which the sky has proven itself to be indulgent in astronomical observation, even those in progress can be especially appropriate, and there will also be some events that should not be missed.

Let’s start with Major planets for the solar system, Which will improve your vision during the second part of the month. Saturn, for example, will begin to be easily recognizable on the horizon in the eastern direction from 10 p.m. onward at the end of July. Same goes for Jupiter but from 00.00 onwards and all night long. Observing Mercury will be more complicated, because similar to Jupiter it will appear in the late evening, but the location to the west on the horizon line will not be easy to determine.

It will also be marked on the calendar Conjunctions of some planets with the moon (Which if observed would appear very close to our natural satellite). In chronological order, the first visible conjunction in the late evening of July 15 will be that with Saturn, followed by Jupiter at night between July 19 and 20. The conjunction with Mars will be observable just before the dawn of July 21, and finally a similar time to the conjunction with Venus but the date to be determined is July 26. In the second half of July, it will also be easier to observe ISS transits. But let’s conclude with what is certain The most important astronomical event of the current month, the Superluna del Cervo.