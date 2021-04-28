“The goal of the legal action is to deliver the doses.”

AstraZeneca, the legal case brought against the company by the European Commission in a Brussels court aims to “ensure that the doses of the” Covid vaccine “that we believe we are entitled to receive are delivered by the company. Strong to support this request.” A spokesperson for the Health Commission explains, Stefan de Kirsmeiker, During the press conference in Brussels.





“What we are asking – de Kiersmaker adds – is something that has not changed over time. From the start, we have asked for speed in providing enough doses, the ones that Europeans are entitled to on a contract basis. It is one thing that we dealt with in the course of negotiations with the company, but … Since these negotiations did not produce the result we were hoping for, we have started taking action in the court. ”

As for the documents published by the Belgian weekly Knack magazine, from which it appears that Deloitte informed Belgium that the advance purchase contract did not provide for adequate penalties in the event of non-delivery, “I do not have specific comments at this stage – the spokesperson answers – what matters to us is the guarantee of delivery. We have a contract that contains clauses related to delivery agreements, which indicate what will be delivered and when. ”He concludes,“ This is an obligation that the company must respect, and it is one of the reasons that leads us to resort to court: to ensure that these obligations are respected. ”