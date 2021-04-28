April 28, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"The goal of the legal action is to deliver the doses."

“The goal of the legal action is to deliver the doses.”

Karen Hines April 28, 2021 2 min read

AstraZeneca, the legal case brought against the company by the European Commission in a Brussels court aims to “ensure that the doses of the” Covid vaccine “that we believe we are entitled to receive are delivered by the company. Strong to support this request.” A spokesperson for the Health Commission explains, Stefan de Kirsmeiker, During the press conference in Brussels.


Read also

“What we are asking – de Kiersmaker adds – is something that has not changed over time. From the start, we have asked for speed in providing enough doses, the ones that Europeans are entitled to on a contract basis. It is one thing that we dealt with in the course of negotiations with the company, but … Since these negotiations did not produce the result we were hoping for, we have started taking action in the court. ”

As for the documents published by the Belgian weekly Knack magazine, from which it appears that Deloitte informed Belgium that the advance purchase contract did not provide for adequate penalties in the event of non-delivery, “I do not have specific comments at this stage – the spokesperson answers – what matters to us is the guarantee of delivery. We have a contract that contains clauses related to delivery agreements, which indicate what will be delivered and when. ”He concludes,“ This is an obligation that the company must respect, and it is one of the reasons that leads us to resort to court: to ensure that these obligations are respected. ”

READ  Rimac C_Two, acceleration is really impressive

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Swimmy, Airbnb for private pools, is based in Italy

April 28, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Savings: Not only is prudence, but the era of planning is opening up

April 28, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Rimac C_Two, acceleration is really impressive

April 27, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

“The goal of the legal action is to deliver the doses.”

April 28, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Is Yelenia Karisi alive? That vision refreshed hope

April 28, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Fortunato Tolino is the new director of general medicine for Southeastern Tuscany ASL

April 28, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“I don’t understand why football wants to feel so different to other sports.”

April 28, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt