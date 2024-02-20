Putin gives Kim Jong Un a very luxurious limousine for his collection. “Distinctive relations between the two leaders”

a Limousine “strictly”Made in Russia“To consolidate relations. A virtual handshake remotely between the Russian leader Russian President Vladimir Putin And his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un To make the two countries less isolated, which are currently, on the international scene, more isolated than ever before. According to media reports Pyongyang The gift was delivered in person last weekend by a Russian delegation who welcomed him Kim Yoo Jung, a sister – and very close collaborator – of the North Korean leader. Kim is known to be a big fan of luxury cars, as evidenced by his huge “garage”. As she will now also put on a great show for herself Urus I donated it Kremlinthe top model of the first all-Russian luxury car brand.

the gift

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov He explained that the decision to abandon the car was made after Kim praisedUrus senate limousine Putin, designed specifically for him Visitduring a visit a few months ago to the International Space Station Vostochny. «We intend to develop our relations with all neighbors – said Peskov – and there north korea He is our closest neighbor.” For its part, Pyongyang expressed its thanks Put it inHe wanted to emphasize that “the gift serves to show how special the personal relations between the top leaders of North Korea and Russia are.”

However, the gift could be considered a violation of Security Council sanctions United nations Against North Korea, sanctions that prohibit – among other things – the supply of luxury goods, including all “transportation vehicles”, to the Asian country.

Kim's fleet

International sanctions prohibit the supply of luxury goods to north korea They did not prevent Kim To maintain a fleet of luxury cars, many of which are believed to have been smuggled into the country over the years. It is difficult to make a complete list of cars in the Asian leader's garage. Kim definitely has two limousines ready to go at the station Vladivostoka Maybach S600 Pullman guard – The armored limousine that was used in his summits with the then American President Donald Trump a Singapore In 2018 and beyond Vietnam In 2019 – and one Mercedes Maybach S62. In 2019, he participated in some official meetings on board the first plane Rolls-Royce black. Between 2015 and 2017 alone, more than 800 luxury cars were imported into North Korea, most of which came from Russian companies.

© All rights reserved

Read the full article on

Prophet