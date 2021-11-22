PS5, the developers wanted to install a 16-core processor – Nerd4.life

PS5 can be installed 16 core processor, or at least that was a request from some Developers Sony sought feedback during the console design phase.

The strange background is revealed by Mark Cerny in his video explaining how the PS5 was built. Why then did he change his mind? Because increasing the size of the CPU will inevitably reduce the size of the CPU GPU.

“When we did our developer tour, some people really liked the 16 Cores,” Cerny explained. However, video game development is largely geared Graphics That, when we explained to them that we could have done it but the GPU would be downsized, they immediately gave up.”

Cerny noted that there are some games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, and Destruction AllStars that use PlayStation 5 For graphic distortions, to stabilize performance when there are a lot of physics on the screen and to simulate artificial intelligence.

In addition to the mega titles open world Like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart also make great use of CPU capabilities.