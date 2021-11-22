November 22, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Covid Fauci: 'We are facing a dangerous new wave of cases, we must prevent it now'

Samson Paul November 22, 2021

White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci told CNN that time is running out to prevent a “dangerous” new wave of Covid in the United States that risks jeopardizing the Thanksgiving weekend. “In this country, we still have about 60 million people who are eligible to be vaccinated but have not been vaccinated and this involves the spread of the virus in the community which is not only dangerous and makes the unvaccinated people vulnerable, but also the leakage of the vaccine.”

For the United States, this week is marked by an increase in commuting and travel in light of Thanksgiving, the traditional holiday of Christian origin observed in America and Canada. The influx of people can contribute to the upsurge of the infection curve. In recent days, infections in the union have skyrocketed, with about 300 new infections per million inhabitants according to the portal Our World in Data. In terms of population, deaths in the past week are declining, but are still higher than those reported in Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Canada.

