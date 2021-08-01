The Xiaomi Mi Hypersonic Power Bank wants to outperform the competition, but will it also arrive in Italy?

Filippo Morganti

xiaomi It already offers a wide range regarding i charging tool, but now decided to expand it by inserting a file new product. In recent years, the company has improved these power banks to offer more advanced technologies, while now offering Mi HyperSonic Power Bank in IndiaNS. This will provide a battery capacity of 20,000 mAh NS Three doors Which will allow users to charge multiple devices at the same time. In addition, he will be able to access 45 watts charger for laptops e 50 watts Smartphone charging station.

the Mi HyperSonic Power Bank so he has Three doors And two different types of connectors, one port will be USB Type C while the other two USB Type A traditionalists. According to the Chinese brand, this power bank is developed to charge even me laptop, with guarantee safety of users. batteries Li-Poly has 20000 mAh It ensures a fast and safe recharge every time you use it. It also comes with six different ones Protection levels advanced.

Xiaomi Power Bank is equipped with Low Power Charging Mode Which can be activated simply by double clicking on the power button. This feature is especially useful for Charging low power devices Such as bluetooth headphones, smart bands and smart watches. Mi HyperSonic power bank is on sale by Crowdfunding Program in India, at approx €40. At the moment, it is not yet known if we will ever see him in our country.

