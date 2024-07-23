Mad Men will return to Netflix in international territories in August 2024.

mad men The series will make its triumphant return to Netflix in most international territories, including Canada, Australia, and Europe. All seven seasons and 92 episodes will be available starting August 1, 2024.

The Matthew Weiner-created AMC series, set in the 1960s, has been licensed to Netflix in recent years. The historical drama has been ranked among the best TV series of all time. Best deals of the past decadeThe original series aired between 2007 and 2015.

Starring Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, Janie Jones, and Christina Hendricks, the series depicts the day-to-day operations of a high-profile advertising agency in New York City.

The news was confirmed by social media posts from various international Netflix accounts, including Netflix Italy, Netflix France, and Netflix Spain. With a few exceptions, we can confirm that the service is rolling out in most regions.

You can set a reminder to replay. Moving To go to the offer page use this link or code 70136135.

In other international licensing news, Netflix in most regions will follow in the US’s footsteps by streaming all six seasons of the classic American series on ABC. Lost From August 15, 2024.

Wants mad men Returning to Netflix in the UK or US?

We can confirm that the only two areas that are not currently expected to receive them are: mad men Netflix is ​​set to launch in the UK and US on August 1. However, we can’t completely rule out its return.

Netflix last aired in the US mad men Until 2020.

The news is that mad men It might come as a bit of a surprise that Netflix hasn’t returned to the US, given that the company has a major deal with AMC, the network where the show originally aired. Some of the network’s biggest stars have moved to the service in recent years, but as we explained above, AMC doesn’t own the rights to the show; instead, those rights are owned by Lionsgate Television, which is selling the show.

However, the only place you can currently stream the show in the US is on AMC+ for the foreseeable future, and in the UK you can watch it via Sky, UKTV Play, MGM+, and Freevee.

Latin America also appears to be ruled out for now and we’ve reached out to Netflix for more information on the show’s launch.

are you excited? Crazy man Want to get back to Netflix in international regions? Let us know in the comments below.