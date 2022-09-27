September 27, 2022

Moon: Artemis. The return of the SLS missile to the assembly building – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, Sept. 27 – Tropical Storm Ian forced NASA to move the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket for the lunar-guided Artemis 1 mission from the launch pad. At the Kennedy Space Center, transfers of the launch pad from ramp 39B to the Assembly Building (Vab) began at 5:21 a.m. (Italian time) and will take a few hours. The decision to return the missile to the Vab will also allow to deepen controls on liquid fuel supply systems in light of a future launch attempt, the date of which will be determined.

NASA made the decision to return the launch to the assembly building after evaluating meteorological information obtained by Noaa and the US Space Force.

The missile will now have to travel, moving by the platform on which it is installed, about 7 kilometers separating the launch pad from the assembly building, where it can be secured. A fracture would allow technicians to work on the rocket more easily and check all the hardware involved in the liquid hydrogen leak detected during loading, both in the launch attempt on September 3 and in the test on September 21. (Dealing).

