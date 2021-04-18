Protests in Buenos Aires against new restrictions to combat Covid – Ultima Ora

(ANSA – Agence France-Presse) – Buenos Aires, April 18 – Several demonstrations have been held in Buenos Aires to protest against new restrictions imposed by the government to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The demonstrators, waving Argentine flags and chanting slogans against President Alberto Fernandez, focused in particular on their protests over the 15-day face-to-face suspension of lessons in schools, which will take effect on Monday in the capital and its environs, the epicenter of the earthquake. Of infection.



“Basic education” and “No to close schools” were written on the protesters’ banners.



The new restrictions affect 15 million people out of a population of 45 million.



In Buenos Aires, intensive care units occupy 74.3%, compared to 64.8% of the national average. Restrictions include a night curfew from 8 PM to 6 AM local time, through April 30.



Yesterday, Argentina recorded 19,119 new cases and 80 deaths, for a total of more than 2.6 million injuries and 59,164 deaths. To date, more than 6.2 million people have been vaccinated, of whom 794,878 have been vaccinated with the second dose. (ANSA – French Press Agency).

