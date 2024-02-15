Protest near Rai HQ, baton in Bologna – News

Tension, police and carabinieri batons and objects thrown by demonstrators through Della Fiera in Bologna, near the regional RAI headquarters, where Palestinian youths were demonstrating.

The front line of the garrison approached the stationed agents, batons and shields were thrown, and goods and fireworks were thrown from the rear of the group. Tensions rose after protesters said Roy had not guaranteed he would not read the entire proposed document: protesters were approached and repelled with batons and shields.

Video A protest near Roy's headquarters, beaten with canes in Bologna

“No Zionist Propaganda. Roy Radio, Israeli TV”. This was one of the banners demonstrators held against public television after Israel censored the Palestinian genocide on television. Several hundred people attend a protest organized by the Young Palestinians of Bologna on Viale della Fiera. 3 armored police vehicles and carabinieri guarded the entrance of the headquarters.

There are many Palestinian flags and signs such as 'Israeli Axis' Rai Network' against RAI. As the numbers of the garrison continued to rise, the director of headquarters and the chief editor of the TGR Emilia-Romagna came down to speak to the demonstrators, who asked them to read a statement on TV.

Reproduction protected © Copyright ANSA