Program, Free Live Streaming Kevin Durant, Damien Lillard

Despite some problems in exhibition matches, the men’s basketball team presents Team USA Brooklyn Networks straight ahead Kevin Durant Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian LillardHe is the nominee for the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Fans who want to watch Team USA men’s basketball matches can go to BavonWhich will broadcast each competition live.

Team USA is:

v France: Sunday, July 25 at 8 a.m. ET (Bavon)

Against Iran: Wednesday, July 28, 12:40 a.m. ET (Bavon)

v Czech Republic: Saturday, July 31 at 8 a.m. ET (Bavon)

For the rest of the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, fans can watch most of the Olympic Games for free via fuboTV and go Bavon.

Here’s the Tokyo 2021 Olympic basketball schedule, as well as where to watch each game (all tipping times are ET):

Saturday 24 July

a leg:

Iran – Czech Republic, 9 pm (Bavon)

Sunday 25 July

a leg:

Germany vs Italy, 12:40 (Bavon)

Australia – Nigeria 04:20 (Bavon)

France vs. United States, 8:00 (Bavon)

for women:

South Korea – Spain, 21:00 (Bavon)

Monday 26th July

a leg:

Argentina – Slovenia 12:40 (Bavon)

Japan – Spain, 8 am (Bavon)

for women:

Serbia – Canada, 04:20 (Bavon)

Japan – France. 21:00 (Bavon)

Tuesday 27 July

a leg:

Nigeria – Germany 21:00 (Bavon)

for women:

Nigeria – USA, 00:40 (Bavon)

Australia – Belgium, 04:20 (Bavon)

Puerto Rico – China 8:00 (Bavon)

Wednesday 28th July

a leg:

America – Iran, 12:40 (Bavon)

Italy – Australia, 04:20 (Bavon)

Czech Republic – France, 8 am (Bavon)

for women:

Canada – South Korea, 9 pmBavon)

Thursday 29th July

a leg:

Slovenia – Japan, 00:40 (Bavon)

Spain vs Argentina 8:00 (Bavon)

for women:

Spain – Serbia, 04:20 (Bavon)

Belgium – Puerto Rico, 21:00 (Bavon)

Friday 30 July

a leg:

Iran – France 21:00 (Bavon)

for women:

USA v Japan, 12:40 (Bavon)

France – Nigeria 4:20 (Bavon)

China – Australia, 8 am (Bavon)

Saturday July 31

a leg:

Italy – Nigeria, 12:40 (Bavon)

Australia – Germany, 04:20 (Bavon)

United States – Czech Republic, 8:00 am (Bavon)

for women:

Canada – Spain. 21:00 (Bavon)

Sunday August 1

a leg:

Argentina vs Japan, 12:40 (Bavon)

Spain – Slovenia 04:20 (Bavon)

for women:

South Korea – Serbia, 8 am (Bavon)

Nigeria – Japan, 21:00 (Bavon)

Monday August 2

a leg:

The difference will be determined at 21:00 (Bavon)

for women:

France – USA, 12:40 (Bavon)

China – Belgium, 04:20 (Bavon)

Australia vs Puerto Rico, 8:00 (Bavon)

Tuesday August 3

a leg:

The teams will be decided, 12:40 (Bavon)

The difference will be determined, 4:20 (Bavon)

The teams will be decided at eight (Bavon)

for women:

The difference will be determined at 21:00 (Bavon)

Wednesday 4 August

for women:

The teams will be decided, 12:40 (Bavon)

The difference will be determined, 4:20 (Bavon)

The teams will be decided at eight (Bavon)

Thursday August 5

Men’s semi-final rounds:

The teams will be determined at 12:15 pm.Bavon)

The difference will be determined, 7 hours (Bavon)

Friday August 6

a leg:

Gold Medal Match: Team Selection, 10:30 p.m. (Bavon)

Women’s semi-final rounds:

The teams will be decided, 12:40 (Bavon)

The difference will be determined, 7 hours (Bavon)

Saturday 7 August

Male Bronze Medal: Team determination, 3:00, (Bavon)

Women’s Gold Medal: Teams TBC, 10:30 p.m. ET (Bavon)

Women’s Bronze Medal Match: TBC Teams, 7:00 a.m. ET, (Bavon)

Which fuboTV?

fuboTV It is an online live TV service that offers more than 100 live TV channels, such as ESPN, NFL Network, beIN Sports, news, entertainment and other local channels. It also offers DVR storage and is designed for people who want to cut the cord, but don’t want to miss watching live TV and their favorite sports.

how much does it cost fuboTV cost?

The cheapest option is the $64.99 Family Package which includes 120 channels and 250 hours of DVR space and can be used on three screens simultaneously.

the The Elite fubo package costs $79.99 per month and offers more than 170 channels, including Showtime channels, additional sports channels, and additional news and entertainment channels.

