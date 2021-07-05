July 5, 2021

Prime Video, “Jolt”: plot, cast and characters

Lorelei Reese July 5, 2021
Starting July 23, 2021, Jolt, the new revenge thriller will be available from Amazon Prime Video. The film has an impressive cast, made up of actors of the caliber of Kate Beckinsale, David Bradley, Stanley Tucci and others. Let’s find out the plot and the rest of the cast together.

shake It is the new action movie to be released Amazon Prime Video The July 23, 2021. The movie is directed by Tania Wexler It is written by Scott Washa.

Tania Wexler is a Chicago-born director who is best known for directing hysteria In 2011, it was presented at the Rome Film Festival where it was highly praised by critics and audiences. The director is currently working on the film hard love.

The movie has a great cast, in fact it includes actors like Stanley Tucci Winner of two Golden Globes, David Bradley, known for his role as a velch in the Harry Potter saga and his portrayal of Walder Fray in the Iron Throne, and Laverne Cox, the first transgender person to receive an Emmy Award nomination.

Tremor: the plot

Kate Beckinsale Returns to Work in the Trailer The Tour - 1280 x 720Linda keep bitter Secret: For years suffering from a rare condition neurosis making her a goddess mindless murders He can only remain in control by giving himself rock Electrician. Hence the title of the movie.

The hero falls in love with a man who is killed soon after. Unfortunately, the police identified Linda as the person responsible forkilling due to pathology. The woman is not there: she is suffering and full of anger looking for him guilty.

Actors and Characters

amazon prime video shakethe hero of the story Linda It is interpreted by Kate Beckinsale, while the rest of the actors and their characters are:

  • Jay Courtney in turn Justin
  • Laverne Cox in turn Detective Nevin
  • Bobby Cannavale in turn detective deputies
  • Stanley Tucci in turn Dr. Evan Munchen
  • Lily Rich in turn Eva
  • David Bradley in turn Gareth Wiesel
  • Christian Brassington in turn Julian
  • Uri Pepper in turn Delacroix
Rachel Lutazi

